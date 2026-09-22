Vibe Box Office Collections: Film sees over 60% drop in collections on Day 4; business drops beow Rs. 1 cr

The box office momentum of Vibe took a sharp hit on its first Monday, with the film witnessing a drop of over 60% in collections. After showing healthy growth over its opening weekend, the film’s business fell below the Rs. 1 crore mark on Day 4.

Vibe opened its theatrical run with Rs. 1.65 crore on Friday. The film then registered a strong 46.06% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs. 2.41 crore. The upward trend continued on Sunday, albeit marginally, as the film added Rs. 2.52 crore, reflecting a 4.56% increase over Saturday. The three-day weekend total stood at Rs. 6.58 crore.

However, the arrival of Monday brought a considerable slowdown. Vibe collected Rs. 0.90 crore on its first Monday, marking a steep 64.29% decline compared to Sunday. The Monday business was also 45.45% lower than the film’s opening-day collection, underlining the significant weekday drop.

With Rs. 0.90 crore coming in on Day 4, Vibe has now taken its total domestic collection to Rs. 7.55 crore. The film added Rs. 0.97 crore to its weekend total on Monday, but the sharp fall after the opening weekend will make the business during the remaining weekdays crucial.

The film’s trajectory so far has been marked by strong growth through the weekend followed by a pronounced Monday correction. With the first four days now in the books, Vibe will need to maintain stability over the next few days to build on its Rs. 7.55 crore total and extend its theatrical run.

Vibe Box Office at a glance:

Day 1 - Friday - Rs. 1.65 cr

Day 2 - Saturday - Rs. 2.41 cr

Day 3 - Sunday - Rs. 2.52 cr

Day 4 - Monday - Rs. 0.90 cr

Total - Rs. 7.55 cr