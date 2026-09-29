EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker to return as Gaurav Tiwari? Bhay Season 2 likely to go on floors in January 2027

Karan Tacker could be set to return to the world of the paranormal as Gaurav Tiwari. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Almighty Motion Picture is gearing up for the second season of its supernatural thriller Bhay – A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery, with the new season expected to go on floors by mid-January 2027.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Tacker to return as Gaurav Tiwari? Bhay Season 2 likely to go on floors in January 2027

According to sources close to the development, the makers are currently working towards taking the franchise forward, with the second season expected to mount on a larger canvas. If the schedule stays on track, Bhay – A Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Season 2 could be ready for a late-2027 release. The first season, which premiered in 2025, was produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under Almighty Motion Picture and directed by Robbie Grewal. Written by Arshad Sayed, the series featured Karan Tacker as paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari, with the character's investigations and mysterious encounters forming the core of the narrative.

Unlike conventional horror outings that rely primarily on jump scares and supernatural spectacle, Bhay attempted to build its world around paranormal investigations, unexplained incidents and the psychological fear surrounding the unknown. At the centre of that world was Tiwari, a protagonist who actively pursued cases that others would rather stay away from.

Sources indicate that Season 2 is being planned to delve deeper into that universe, with the makers exploring new unexplained cases and paranormal investigations. Whether the new season will pick up directly from where the first chapter ended or introduce an entirely new case remains tightly under wraps.

The casting, too, is being kept under wraps for now. However, sources indicate that the makers intend to retain Karan Tacker as Gaurav Tiwari, allowing the actor to continue anchoring the franchise. An official announcement is awaited.

Interestingly, Bhay would also add to an increasingly notable pattern in Karan Tacker's OTT career. Several of the actor's streaming outings have returned for subsequent seasons, underlining the recall he has built with audiences on the digital platform. From stepping into varied characters to headlining returning franchises, Tacker has gradually established himself as an actor with a strong presence in the OTT space, where longevity often depends on a show's ability to bring audiences back for another season.

That trajectory makes a potential return to Bhay particularly significant, as the franchise itself appears to be moving into its next phase with Tacker once again at the headlining.

For now, the makers are keeping the door firmly shut on Season 2. But if the current plans stay on course, the world of Gaurav Tiwari could be back on screen sooner than expected with cameras potentially rolling from January 2027.

Also Read: Karan Tacker opens up on a ‘Bhay’ moment that forced him to confront mortality: “This scene changed me forever”

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