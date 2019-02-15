Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.02.2019 | 4:45 PM IST

You will LOVE this picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted with Aaradhya on her Instagram

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, undoubtedly, is one of the prettiest actresses ever. She recently made her Instagram debut and we have to tell you that the pictures are just going to make you gush over them! Especially her pictures with her daughter Aaradhya, they are truly heart-warming and her pictures show how much of a mumma’s girl she is.

You will LOVE this picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted with Aaradhya on her Instagram

Aishwarya took to Instagram to share a picture with her daughter on Valentine’s Day and it couldn’t get better than this. The mother-daughter duo is posing in front of a bouquet of red roses and it is truly a picture-perfect moment. Aishwarya has never been one to write quotes as captions on her pictures, she chooses to stick to emoticons that clearly depict love.

Take a look at the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????✨❤️✨????✨????✨????

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

Isn’t the picture absolutely endearing? The smiles on their faces show just how happy they are in the moment and we couldn’t help but fall in love with the duo all over again! Although the picture was missing Abhishek Bachchan, it still makes up for a cute family portrait.

Also Read: DID YOU KNOW? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan REJECTED the Brad Pitt film TROY and this was the reason!

Tags : , , , ,

