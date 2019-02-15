SHOCKING: Kangana Ranaut says Queen had the “MOST-LAME SCRIPT” ever

Kangana Ranaut has been ruffling feathers in the industry every time she features at a press conference or at an open mic session. After airing her views at the “lack of spine” the industry folk have shown in supporting her latest cinematic outing Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Ranaut now attacked her previous release Queen. Talking about the film which turned out to be a box office success, Kangana stated that it was one of the most-lame script ever.

Talking about her rise in the industry during her interview for the third season of Signature Masterclass on Viu, Kangana Ranaut said, “I just feel that you cannot be so calculative in your life and whenever I have been calculative things have not shaped up the way I expected. So I think you can never be too clever. You should just think with your hearth, and I don’t want to take credit for my films or the way my life has turned out to be. There are things that I have done so much hard work for and I have just fallen flat on my face, nothing worked and suddenly one sort of miracle happened and things just changed. I think that there is an account of good karma that everyone has, things that you have done in the past that you have not been appreciated for and something just comes. So I feel that life is complex, beyond our mental perception. And we should not try to do that, we should not try to dissect life, and the way life functions.”

Later talking about the miracle that Queen turned out to be Kangana Ranaut continued, “I though, and it was not just me, whoever read Queen‘s script said it was the most-lame script ever. Queen was a big party for everyone. The director was a very big producer. I will quote his words, he said, ‘Kangana lets not take stress about it, this is something fun.’ he was such a big producer and this was just for fun, the process was very unusual and very different from any other set I’ve been on. It turned out to be very good, but it could’ve gone the other way as well and the director was prepared for it. It was a small budget film and nothing was at stake from his end, and even I had nothing to lose as I had no career left, so everybody was chilling”.