Bollywood actress Vidya Balan called out the double standard of the industry after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s blockbuster success wasn’t credited enough to Alia Bhatt whereas Sanjay Leela Bhansali won all the praises. The actress said that Bhatt wasn’t praised in the same way the majority of male actors are whenever they deliver a super hit.

During a conversation on a roundtable interview conducted by Film Companion, Vidya asked, “How come Gangubai did well? If a woman’s film does well, it’s the director’s credit, and this is ridiculous.”

She said, “We worked so hard as women to have a certain standing today, where we’re headlining films. More and more actresses are doing that. I love how post-pandemic because the men’s films aren’t working, they suddenly turn around and say that the women’s films aren’t going to work all the more. How ridiculous! I really want to say, ‘What about Gangubai?’ It did more than most male-driven films.”

Alia Bhatt has had a tremendous year beginning with Gangubai Kathiawadi which entered Rs. 100 crore club followed by the release of Darlings and Brahmastra. She will next star in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for Netflix. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

