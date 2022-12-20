In a candid conversation, filmmaker Saeed Mirza has spoken about how The Kashmir Files discussed the exodus of Hindu Pandits but not the challenges of Muslims.

Portraying the sensitive situation in Kashmir, The Kashmir Files gained popularity for showcasing the brutal exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the state. While the film also earned well at the box office with many applauding the filmmaker for showcasing the happenings in the state, of late, the film has been subjected to quite a bit of criticism at film festivals and now even the Indian filmmaker Saeed Mirza, known for portraying realism in films, was seen criticizing the film.

Bollywood filmmaker Saeed Mirza reveals his opinion on The Kashmir Files; says, “The film is garbage but Kashmiri Pandit issue isn’t”

For the unversed, Saeed Mirza is known for making offbeat 80s films like Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho, Albert Pinto Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, Salim Langde Pe Mat Jao, among others. He also directed the popular television show Nukkad that was quite popular in the 90s. Saeed recently was quoted in an Indian Express.com report saying, “For me, The Kashmir Files is garbage. Is the Kashmiri Pandit issue garbage? No, it’s not. It’s real. Is it just Kashmiri Hindus? No. Muslims, too, are caught in an incredibly vulgar trap of the machinations of intelligence agencies, nations with so-called national interests, and paid guys from across the border, who continues to create havoc. The point is not to take sides. Be human and try to understand.”

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty among others and it released in India in March 2022. The film was also slammed by Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid during IFFI 2022 in Goa, wherein he had accused the film of being ‘vulgar’ and a ‘propaganda’ film. While many celebrities in India reacted to this statement, the Israeli Counsel General Kobbi Shoshani had visited India and clarified that Lapid’s opinion was solely his and that it did not represent the opinion of the entire country.

