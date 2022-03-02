comscore

Last Updated 02.03.2022 | 10:13 AM IST

Farhan Akhtar mourns the death of Indian student in Ukraine amid war with Russia – “Feel terrible for the family”

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar condoled the demise of an Indian student in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. An Indian student lost his life during the shelling in Kharkiv. Farhan Akhtar mourns the death of the student Naveen Shekharappa. He was from Haveri, Karnataka and was in the 4th year of MBBS in Ukraine.

Farhan Akhtar mourns the death of Indian student in Ukraine amid war with Russia - “Feel terrible for the family”

The actor condoled and wrote, “An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion.. feel terrible for the family… deepest condolences… hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon.”  on his Twitter handle.

The government of India has launched the operation Ganga to bring back all the citizens and students back to India from Ukraine and they have also deployed special envoys in the neighbouring countries to coordinate in the evacuation process of the Indian Nationals.

Also Read: Bhuvan Bam hilariously dubs Bollywood celebrities at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's party

