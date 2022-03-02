Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar condoled the demise of an Indian student in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sunday. An Indian student lost his life during the shelling in Kharkiv. Farhan Akhtar mourns the death of the student Naveen Shekharappa. He was from Haveri, Karnataka and was in the 4th year of MBBS in Ukraine.

The actor condoled and wrote, “An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion.. feel terrible for the family… deepest condolences… hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon.” on his Twitter handle.

The government of India has launched the operation Ganga to bring back all the citizens and students back to India from Ukraine and they have also deployed special envoys in the neighbouring countries to coordinate in the evacuation process of the Indian Nationals.

