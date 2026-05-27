The ongoing conflict between veteran producers Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani has taken a fresh turn after Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai issued an official statement responding to the allegations levelled by Bhagnani regarding the use of songs from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1.

Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai BREAKS SILENCE on Vashu Bhagnani row: “This is a smear campaign”

The controversy began after Bhagnani accused Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan of allegedly using the iconic tracks 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai' without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC). Bhagnani had also publicly objected to Taurani’s earlier statement, claiming that the matter had been resolved.

Now, breaking their silence on the issue, Ramesh Taurani, Tips Industries, and Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai released a strongly worded statement dismissing the allegations and accusing Bhagnani of attempting to damage the film’s release through a “smear campaign.”

“Recently, a series of baseless allegations have been made against us by Mr. Vashu Bhagnani. It is amply clear to us that this is a smear campaign driven by personal vendetta, intended to derail the release of our film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,” the statement read.

The makers also highlighted their long-standing professional association with Bhagnani dating back to the mid-1990s. Referring to their collaboration on Coolie No. 1, the statement claimed, “Our association with Mr. Bhagnani dates back to 1995, when we generously offered him a 50 percent partnership and a producer credit on a project for which we had laid out all the ground work. Coolie No. 1 went on to become a massive box office hit and gave Mr. Bhagnani a kick-start in the industry.”

The statement further added that despite continuing to support Bhagnani over the years, the team had chosen to remain silent out of respect for their relationship until now.

Addressing the legal battle, Team Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alleged that Bhagnani chose to pursue legal action in Bihar rather than directly communicate with them regarding the issue.

“However, Mr. Bhagnani remains determined to spread misinformation via various platforms, including social media. Suspiciously, he has also chosen to file a legal complaint in Kathihar court in Bihar over 2000 kms away from Mumbai. He decided to take legal action against all associated with our film rather than engage in direct dialogue,” the statement claimed.

The makers also strongly asserted their ownership rights over the disputed songs. “We maintain that we are the absolute and lawful owners of the songs 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ishq Sona Hai,'” the statement added.

Since the matter is currently being heard legally, the team clarified that this would be their only public response for now. “Since this matter is sub judice, this will be the only statement we shall be making at this time. We have full faith in the legal system of our country and are confident that justice will prevail,” they stated.

Concluding the note on a confident note, the makers assured audiences that the upcoming film would deliver classic David Dhawan-style entertainment when it releases on June 5.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch: Ramesh Taurani BREAKS silence on legal feud with Vashu Bhagnani: “There’s no problem…we are handling it”; Varun sings ‘Jeena Laga Hoon’ and asks, “Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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