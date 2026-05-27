Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan has reportedly filed a case and registered an FIR after allegedly defamatory comments targeting him began circulating across the Gorakhpur region. The actor, who currently serves as a Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, has claimed that several objectionable and misleading remarks about his personal and public life were deliberately spread with the intention of damaging his image.

Ravi Kishan files FIR over alleged defamatory campaign; MP alleges attempt to tarnish his image

According to reports, Ravi Kishan’s complaint stated that the statements being circulated are derogatory in nature and have no factual basis. The actor-politician has accused unidentified individuals or groups of orchestrating a campaign to malign his reputation socially and politically. He has also urged authorities to conduct a strict and impartial investigation into the matter.

As per the FIR registered by the police and cited by ANI, “The individual or a group is publicly circulating highly objectionable, false, misleading, and defamatory statements against the MP throughout the entire Gorakhpur region. These actions are being undertaken with the specific intent of causing severe damage to his social standing, political image, and personal reputation.”

The complaint further described the allegations being spread against the MP as baseless and misleading. “The objective behind these statements is to tarnish Ravi Kishan’s image in the public eye and create a malicious atmosphere against him. The false narratives being spread are solely aimed at politically and socially defaming the MP by undermining his credibility,” the complaint read.

Reports also suggest that Ravi Kishan has termed the campaign “premeditated,” claiming that the remarks and narratives have been circulated extensively across social media platforms. The actor-politician is said to have demanded strong legal action against those involved, stressing the importance of preventing such smear campaigns from gaining momentum in the future.

The development has sparked considerable discussion in political and entertainment circles alike, given Ravi Kishan’s dual identity as both a public representative and a film personality. Over the years, the actor has maintained a significant presence in Bhojpuri cinema as well as mainstream Hindi films while simultaneously building his political career.

On the professional front, Ravi Kishan was recently seen attending the trailer launch of the upcoming Netflix film Maa Behen. The highly anticipated project features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Darna Durga in key roles and has already generated buzz ahead of its release.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan backs Dhurandhar :”Calling it a propaganda film is very wrong!”, urges audiences to support it

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