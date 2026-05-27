Producer Anand Pandit and filmmaker Vikram Bhatt are gearing up for the release of their upcoming horror film Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 12, 2026. Starring Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in lead roles, the film is already creating curiosity among horror fans with its unconventional promotional strategy.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past makers to release bite-sized horror promos called ‘Screamers’

Instead of releasing a traditional trailer campaign, Vikram Bhatt has decided to promote the film through a series of short-format promotional videos titled “Screamers.” These bite-sized horror clips will be shared across social media platforms by the director, producer, and cast members in the days leading up to the release.

Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Vikram Bhatt said, “The youth wants to sample things in shorter time durations. The reel culture has proved that, and so I am going to do exactly that. I will give people a taste of my film in 15 to 20 seconders continuously.”

The first Screamer from the film has already been unveiled and offers audiences a brief but unsettling glimpse into the eerie world of the movie. The makers claim the film focuses on atmospheric horror rooted in emotional conflict, rather than relying only on jump scares or spectacle.

According to the team, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past explores themes of unfinished love, buried secrets, and supernatural unrest. The story attempts to blend emotional depth with fear, continuing the style of storytelling that Vikram Bhatt became known for through films like Raaz, 1920, and Haunted 3D.

The makers also stated that the film aims to revive immersive horror storytelling at a time when the genre is often mixed heavily with comedy or fantasy elements. The project promises haunting visuals, supernatural tension, emotional drama, and an enhanced 3D cinematic experience designed for theatrical viewing.

The film features a supporting cast including Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, and Praneet Bhatt.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. The project is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilip Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, Manish Bhushan Mishra, and Sanjay Singh.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 12, 2026.

Also Read: Haunted 3D motion poster unveiled: Vikram Bhatt and Anand Pandit confirm release date of Mimoh Chakraborty starrer as June 12, 2026

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