Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, David Dhawan, Ramesh Taurani, Anu Malik, Sameer, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rajesh Kumar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Rajat Rawail, Ali Asgar, Girish Kumar, Kumar Taurani, writer Rumy Jafry and cinematographer Ayananka Bose attended the trailer launch of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in Mumbai on May 23. The trailer launch was originally scheduled for May 21 but was cancelled at the last minute. Varun began the event by speaking about the rescheduling.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai trailer launch: Ramesh Taurani BREAKS silence on legal feud with Vashu Bhagnani: “There’s no problem…we are handling it”; Varun sings ‘Jeena Laga Hoon’ and asks, “Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?”

Varun Dhawan said, “Thank you to the media and fans for coming again. I genuinely mean it, as you guys came twice, that too in this terrible Mumbai heat. Hence, each one of you will get Fast & Up and a free iPhone from Ramesh ji!”

Maniesh Paul, in his trademark style, joked, “This has happened for the first time in the history of cinema that there was a rehearsal of a trailer launch! Aap log rehearsal pe aaye, bahut accha laga! And we are glad that you made it for the actual trailer launch as well (smiles).”

The film is embroiled in a legal matter after Vashu Bhagnani went to court over the use of the songs ‘Ishq Sona Hai’ and ‘Chunari Chunari’. He claimed that the songs belong to his film Biwi No 1 (1999) and hence, the makers of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai can’t use them in their film. Tips, meanwhile, argued that they have the rights to use the song.

Ramesh Taurani was asked about the case and he said, “There’s no problem at all. Hamara jo bhi tha, woh sort hua hai. Aur aage bhi sort ho jaayega. So, there’s no problem. Also, it’s a sub-judice matter. Hence, we are handling it.”

Varun also hinted at the matter when the team of the film was being called. When it was time to call Girish Kumar, he said, “I want to sing one song for Girish. It’s my favourite song and I was listening to it today in the car.” Varun then sang ‘Jeena Laga Hoon’ from Ramaiya Vastavaiya (2013), starring Girish.

After singing the song, Varun raised laughs as he asked, “Ramesh ji, iss gaane ke rights hai na?” Ramesh laughed and replied, “We have all the rights!” Maniesh Paul joked, “Nahin toh phir se aana padega!”

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai releases in cinemas on June 5.

Also Read: Vashu Bhagnani claims David Dhawan refused to shoot Coolie No 1 in London: “He and Varun felt they would get trolled if a Coolie was shown in London. But they shot in Bangkok. According to David ji, a Coolie can go to Bangkok but not London!”

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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