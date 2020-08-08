Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is currently one of the most discussed issues and the late actor’s family has been seeking justice in the matter. With the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned at the Enforcement Directorate yesterday for questioning and recording her statement. After being questioned for over 8 hours, Rhea Chakraborty’s bank statements and other documents have been cleared.

The actress said that the cash flow in her bank account was her own money that she used that to buy the house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had accused her of money laundering where a whopping Rs. 15 crores was in question. However, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde said that she has nothing to hide. She was questioned along with her father and brother and they had all the documents in place including the IT returns. He further said that if she is summoned again, she will be there at the appointed time and date and has always cooperated with the ED and investigations procedure.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is still awaiting a concrete result once the investigation is concluded.

Also Read: Bihar Government files affidavit in SC saying Rhea Chakraborty’s plea is not maintainable regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.