Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.08.2020 | 11:58 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she has nothing to hide

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is currently one of the most discussed issues and the late actor’s family has been seeking justice in the matter. With the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Rhea Chakraborty was summoned at the Enforcement Directorate yesterday for questioning and recording her statement. After being questioned for over 8 hours, Rhea Chakraborty’s bank statements and other documents have been cleared.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says she has nothing to hide

The actress said that the cash flow in her bank account was her own money that she used that to buy the house. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had accused her of money laundering where a whopping Rs. 15 crores was in question. However, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde said that she has nothing to hide. She was questioned along with her father and brother and they had all the documents in place including the IT returns. He further said that if she is summoned again, she will be there at the appointed time and date and has always cooperated with the ED and investigations procedure.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is still awaiting a concrete result once the investigation is concluded.

Also Read: Bihar Government files affidavit in SC saying Rhea Chakraborty’s plea is not maintainable regarding Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme…

ED grills Rhea Chakraborty for eight hours,…

Sushant Singh Rajput couldn’t sleep for…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Rhea…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: CBI…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification