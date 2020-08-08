Bollywood Hungama

The Accidental Prime Minister director Vijay Gutte pens his next amidst pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director and co-writer of The Accidental Prime Minister, an Indian biographical drama film released on January 11, 2019, has started writing his next. Based on the book with the same name, The Accidental Prime Minister was highly appreciated by critics and loved by audiences. After gaining immense popularity and praises for his debut film, Vijay Gutte has been busy exploring scripts for his next.

After choosing a difficult subject for the first film, Vijay now wants to explore a different genre. He has always been a fan of unique ideas so his quest of finding intriguing plot has now come to an end. With the learning and experience of co-writing his debut film with Mayank Tiwari, Vijay has almost completed scripting his next which will feature an A-lister.

While talking to us he said, “After the release of my first film, I have been constantly working with my team and researching on shortlisted scripts. I don’t believe in half-baked research, even for Accidental there was a proper process which was followed. I have taken time in selecting my next because I wanted to come up with new concept which would also be commercial and entertaining at the same time. I will soon share more details with you all.”

