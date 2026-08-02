A source says the actor will felicitate citizens who have made a meaningful contribution to society as part of the film's nationwide promotions.

The promotional campaign for Batwara 1947 is underway, with the film's cast travelling across multiple cities ahead of its theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Now, a new report suggests that the makers have planned a unique initiative during the city tour, with lead actor Sunny Deol expected to honour individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to society.

Sunny Deol to honour real-life changemakers during Batwara 1947 promotional tour across India: Report

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 stars Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in leading roles. Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, the film explores the human stories that emerged during one of the most defining moments in the subcontinent's history.

According to a source associated with the project, the promotional campaign will go beyond conventional film events by recognising real-life changemakers in every city the team visits. “Makers has planned a very special initiative during the Batwara 1947 promotional city tour. In every city, Sunny Deol will honour and felicitate citizens who went beyond their moral duty and made a meaningful difference to society. Through this gesture, Makers wants the film’s journey to celebrate real-life courage and compassion,” added the source.

While the makers have not officially announced further details about the initiative, it is expected to be incorporated into the film's promotional events across the country. The gesture is said to align with the film's themes of humanity, resilience and compassion during times of conflict.

The recently released trailer has offered audiences a glimpse into the emotional narrative of Batwara 1947, depicting the impact of Partition through the experiences of its characters. The film aims to explore not only the tragedy associated with the historical event but also the stories of individuals who displayed courage and empathy amid extraordinary circumstances.

The film features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously collaborated on films such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, Batwara 1947 features music composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. The period drama is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations.

As the nationwide promotional tour gathers momentum, the reported initiative to recognise citizens making a positive impact could add a distinctive element to the campaign, while reinforcing the film's central themes of courage, compassion and hope.

Also Read: Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi begin Batwara 1947 promotions from Jaipur’s historic Rambagh Palace

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.