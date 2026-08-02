EXCLUSIVE: Side Heroes to have a theatrical release on Friendship’s Day 2027; Varun Sharma says, “It is not just a hilarious friendship film; it’s like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara…”

On the occasion of Friendship Day, actor Varun Sharma has exclusively spoken about his upcoming film, Side Heroes, a promising story celebrating friendship and centred on three friends. He assured audiences that it is not merely a maddening comedy but also explores important aspects of life. He further drew parallels with the iconic friendship film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011).

EXCLUSIVE: Side Heroes to have a theatrical release on Friendship’s Day 2027; Varun Sharma says, “It is not just a hilarious friendship film; it’s like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara…”

Varun Sharma said, “Side Heroes is not just a hilarious friendship film. It’s like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – it makes us realize what truly matters in life, success and views happiness with a fresh lens.”

Side Heroes is backed by Imtiaz Ali, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Besides Varun Sharma, the film also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. A few days ago, Bollywood Hungama exclusively revealed that a fresh face has been cast as the female lead in this coming-of-age friendship film.

Set in the heartland of India, Side Heroes tells the poignant yet comical story of three childhood friends who reconnect at a reunion after 15 years of distance and silence. It is an entertaining tale about friends rediscovering the true meaning of happiness while exploring themes of dreams, love, memories and life.

Meanwhile, another major update is that Side Heroes is being planned for release on Friendship Day 2027. Considering the film’s theme, the release date couldn’t have been more appropriate.

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After Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara gave audiences road trips and poetry in 2011, Side Heroes promises to offer the 2027 generation meme culture, small-town roots and a reminder that we often become the heroes of our own lives because of the “side heroes” who stand beside us.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Sharma unveil friendship anthem ‘Kahaan’

More Pages: Side Heroes Box Office Collection

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