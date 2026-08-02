The commercial property spans nearly 6,000 sq. ft. in Lotus Nilkamal Business Park and adds another income-generating asset to the actor's real estate portfolio.

Hrithik Roshan has added another commercial leasing deal to his real estate portfolio. The actor has leased out a commercial office space in Mumbai's Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs Limited under a five-year agreement, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Hrithik Roshan leases Andheri West office space for Rs. 17 lakh per month; five-year deal registered

The office premises are located in Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road and comprise seven units situated on a higher floor of the commercial building. The total built-up area of the leased property is close to 6,000 sq. ft. and also includes seven dedicated car parking spaces. As per the documents, the lease agreement was registered on June 29, 2026, while the tenancy has been effective from April 1, 2026. The agreement is valid for five years and will continue until March 31, 2031.

The financial terms of the lease indicate that Clearsynth Labs Limited will pay a monthly rent of Rs. 17 lakh during the initial three years of the agreement, covering the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2029. Thereafter, the rent will be revised upwards to Rs. 19.55 lakh per month for the remaining two years, from April 1, 2029, to March 31, 2031. The documents further reveal that the tenant has deposited a security amount of Rs. 68 lakh as part of the agreement.

The latest transaction further expands Hrithik Roshan's portfolio of income-generating commercial assets. Over the past few years, the actor has been actively involved in strategic real estate investments across Mumbai.

In 2025, property documents accessed by Zapkey had revealed that Hrithik leased his sea-facing luxury residence in Juhu to his girlfriend, Saba Grewal (Azad), for a monthly rent of Rs. 75,000 under a one-year agreement.

Separately, the actor also made headlines last year for a major commercial property acquisition. According to property registration documents accessed by Propstack, Hrithik Roshan, along with his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, acquired 10 commercial office units in Andheri West for approximately Rs. 28 crores.

With the latest lease transaction, the actor continues to strengthen his presence in Mumbai's commercial real estate market. The Andheri West property is expected to generate a steady rental income over the next five years, reflecting the growing trend of celebrities investing in commercial assets alongside their work in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan reacts to the ‘Sorry Hrithik’ trend: “I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts”

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