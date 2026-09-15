Sooraj Pancholi denies meeting Disha Salian or Aaditya Thackeray and says he is willing to cooperate with the CBI investigation into her death.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi has addressed the renewed attention around his name following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s FIR in the death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian. The actor has denied ever meeting Salian or Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and said he is willing to cooperate with the investigation if required.

Sooraj Pancholi DENIES link to Disha Salian death case after CBI FIR names him alongside Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty: “Very unfair and extremely upsetting”

The CBI registered an FIR on September 14 in connection with Salian’s June 2020 death after the Bombay High Court directed the agency to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case. The development has once again brought several names associated with allegations and speculation around the case into focus. However, the High Court had directed the CBI to conduct the probe without naming anyone as an accused at that stage.

According to reports citing advocate Nilesh Ojha, who represents Salian’s father Satish Salian, the FIR contains the names of several individuals, including Sooraj Pancholi, Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty and Dino Morea. The reported inclusion of a name in an FIR does not by itself establish guilt or wrongdoing, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sooraj Pancholi says he has never met Disha Salian

Amid the renewed discussion, Pancholi took to social media late on September 14 to put out a detailed statement about his alleged connection to the case. He said his name has been repeatedly linked to the matter through media reports and statements despite, according to him, there being no connection between him and Salian.

“I have decided to put this out because I feel it is important to put certain facts clearly in the public domain. For the last few years, my name has been dragged into the controversy surrounding the unfortunate demise of late Disha Salian through various media reports and statements. I want to say this out loud and very clear. I have never met late Disha Salian in my life, directly or indirectly. I have also never met Aaditya Thackeray in my life!” he wrote.

Pancholi said he found it unfair that his name continued to be associated with the case and claimed there was no evidence connecting him to the matter. “It is honestly very unfair and extremely upsetting to see my name being dragged into something that I have absolutely nothing to do with, especially when there is no evidence or proof connecting me to this matter,” he added.

Actor says he is willing to cooperate with CBI

Pancholi also addressed his previous interactions with investigating agencies. According to the actor, he was questioned by the CBI and police several years ago and his statement was recorded during the earlier investigation. “Regarding this matter, I have already been investigated by the CBI/police and my statement was recorded by the agencies almost 4-5 years ago. I have nothing to hide,” he said.

The actor further stated that he would cooperate if the investigating agency requires additional information from him. “If any investigating agency feels that they need to question me again or require any further information from me, I am completely willing to cooperate and make myself available for any investigation,” Pancholi wrote.

The CBI’s latest probe follows the Bombay High Court’s September 2 order directing the agency to investigate Salian’s death. The court had said the investigation should cover all aspects surrounding the circumstances in which she lost her life.

Sooraj Pancholi urges people not to treat speculation as fact

Pancholi also spoke about the role of media reports and social media discussions in shaping public opinion around the case. He urged people to distinguish between allegations, statements and established facts.

“I strongly support a fair and thorough CBI investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate demise of late Disha Salian,” he wrote. “At the same time, I also believe that there should be an investigation into the malicious propaganda and false narratives being created around this unfortunate incident because someone’s death should never become a reason to destroy another person’s reputation without evidence.”

He further appealed to people to verify information before forming opinions. “And to everyone who is reading this, please don’t believe everything you see on the News or on social media! A headline is not evidence. A debate is not evidence. Someone saying something on television does not make it a fact. Please verify things before forming an opinion about someone’s life and character,” Pancholi said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)

The actor concluded his statement by reiterating that he has faith in the legal process and the investigating agencies. “I have faith in the law. I have faith in the investigating agencies. And I have faith that ultimately, the truth will come out. Let the fact speak. Let the investigation speak. Let the truth speak. Jai Hind.”

The actor captioned his post, “Please read because I’m sure the media won’t cover this!”

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Jiah Khan case; says, “I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence”

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