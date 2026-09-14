On September 12, Bollywood Hungama was the among the first ones to report that Daayra has received an 'A' rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). In this article, we'll exclusively focus on the cuts given to the investigative thriller.

EXCLUSIVE: NO visual cuts in Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Daayra; CBFC replaces just one word with ‘Minister’

The good news is that Daayra has received no visual cuts. Hence, all the violent scenes have been left untouched. The film is expected to have heavy-duty and hard-hitting dialogues and they haven't been axed as well. The only small modification asked by the Examining Committee of the CBFC was to 'suitably modify' the dialogue of Aajuni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) at around two hours. In the same dialogue, a word was replaced by 'Minister'.

Once the change was made, Daayra was passed on September 11. The length of the film, as per the censor certificate, is 143,16 minutes. In other words, Daayra is 2 hours, 23 minutes and 16 seconds long.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. It marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's tenth film that will be for adults only. The other 9 films were Ajnabee (2001), Chameli (2003), Dev (2004), Omkara (2006), Kurbaan (2009), Heroine (2012), Udta Punjab (2016), Veere Di Wedding (2018) and The Buckingham Murders (2024).

Daayra releases in cinemas on September 18.

Also Read: BREAKING: Daayra marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s TENTH film to receive ‘A’ rating from CBFC; Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe also gets adult certificate

More Pages: Daayra Box Office Collection

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