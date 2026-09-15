EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya reunites with Vikram Bhatt after 13 years for 1920: Cold Winter and with Sunny Deol after 19 years for Suryaa – One Man Against The System

Yesterday, we reported that Anya Singh of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood fame has joined the star cast of Vikram Bhatt’s 1920: Cold Winter. We now bring you another exciting update about the upcoming horror film.

EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya reunites with Vikram Bhatt after 13 years for 1920: Cold Winter and with Sunny Deol after 19 years for Suryaa – One Man Against The System

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has signed the film. Vikram Bhatt’s horror films are known not just for jump scares and scary visuals, but also for soulful music. 1920: Cold Winter is no exception. This time, he really wanted the music to stand out and hence, he approached Himesh. Himesh Reshammiya was too happy to join hands with Vikram after a long time and signed on the dotted line.”

1920: Cold Winter marks the fifth film of Vikram Bhatt and Himesh Reshammiya. They previously collaborated on Footpath (2003), Fear (2007), Red: The Dark Side (2007) and Dangerous Ishhq (2012).

Meanwhile, another source told us, “Vikram Bhatt has shot for many of his films in Ooty. But for 1920: Cold Winter, he’ll be filming in Mussoorie. Moreover, the shoot takes place in the winter season at the end of the year, which will be perfect as per the film’s requirement.”

Bollywood Hungama has also learned that the other film for which Himesh Reshammiya has composed is the Sunny Deol-starrer Soorya. As per sources, the film is now called Suryaa - One Man Against The System. It is produced by Kamal Mukut and co-stars Manish Wadhwa, Ravi Kishan and others. It is the remake of the Malayalam film Joseph (2018), and just like the original, the action entertainer is directed by M Padmakumar. In this film, Sunny Deol plays a retired cop who takes on the organ harvesting mafia.

This is the third time that Himesh Reshammiya has composed music for a Sunny Deol starrer. Their previous collaborations were Fool & Final (2007) and Apne (2007); both films released 19 years ago.

The source also revealed, “Himesh Reshammiya’s music label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has bagged the music rights of both 1920: Cold Winter and Suryaa - One Man Against The System. The label will also release songs from other films for which Himesh is composing the music, including the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Gunmaaster G9, the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Anil Sharma’s Utkarsh Sharma-Arjun Rampal starrer Arjun Naga.”

About 1920: Cold Winter

1920: Cold Winter was announced a few weeks after the release and surprising box office performance of Haunted – Echoes Of The Past (2026). Like the Mimoh Chakraborty-starrer, 1920: Cold Winter is also produced by Anand Pandit. Ahan Shetty has been locked in as the male lead. Interestingly, both Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh also shared screen space in this year’s super-hit war film, Border 2. While Ahan played the role of Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat, Anya was seen as his wife, Sudha Rawat. Hence, 1920: Cold Winter marks the second film in which Ahan Shetty and Anya Singh will be paired opposite each other.

Also Read: SCOOP: Himesh Reshammiya Melodies on a roll! After Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9, label bags music rights of Anil Sharma’s Arjun Naga

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