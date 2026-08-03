Actor Sooraj Pancholi has broken his silence with a strongly worded social media statement addressing media reports that continue to question his acquittal in the Jiah Khan death case. In a lengthy note shared on social media, the actor urged media platforms to report responsibly and refrain from publishing misleading narratives, emphasizing that the legal proceedings had concluded after a 14-year trial.

Sooraj Pancholi breaks silence on Jiah Khan case; says, “I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence”

Addressing media outlets directly, Sooraj began his post with, “To ALL the Media pages out there!” before questioning reports that claim several aspects of the case remain unresolved. “Please explain what you believe remains “unanswered,” and kindly make sure your facts are accurate.”

He went on to reiterate that the verdict was based on evidence presented before the court and said, “I went through a 14-year court trial. The case was decided on the basis of facts, evidence and the law. I was acquitted, and there are no “unanswered questions” from the legal proceedings. All the court records and trial proceedings are publicly available for anyone who genuinely wants to understand the facts before forming an opinion.”

Reflecting on the time when the incident occurred, Sooraj spoke about his age and the emotional impact it had on his life. “I was only 20 years old when this unfortunate incident happened. I had known her for barely four months, and I had no idea what she may have been going through internally. At that age, I was too young to understand that someone could be carrying so much. What followed changed my life forever,” he added.

The actor also opened up about the years he spent battling the case in court and continued, “I spent the next 14 years fighting to prove my innocence. Those were the years when I should have been building my life. Instead, I lived under the weight of a trial that consumed my twenties and a large part of my thirties. Only I know what I carried in my mind and in my heart every single day.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sooraj P (@soorajpancholi)



Speaking about the judicial process, he added, “The court of law was the only place where I could prove my innocence. I put my faith in the judicial process, and after 14 years, I was acquitted. If, even after that, people still choose to judge me and hold me guilty, I honestly don’t know what more I can do.”

Sooraj further explained why he had maintained silence over the years despite facing public scrutiny. “Just because I have chosen to remain silent all these years doesn’t give anyone the right to write whatever they want. Out of respect, I have never spoken publicly about the personal traumas she shared with me or the struggles she faced in her life. I chose to protect her privacy despite everything I have been through. I only ask for the same fairness and respect in return,” he shared.

Highlighting the emotional toll of continued media coverage, he wrote, “For many of you, this may just be another story or another headline. For me, it has been my entire life. Every careless headline, every misleading video, and every false narrative reopens a chapter I have spent years trying to survive.”

Concluding his statement, the actor appealed for responsible journalism and added, “All I ask is that you approach this with honesty, responsibility, sensitivity and professionalism. If you are going to tell my story, please tell the whole story.”

For the unversed, Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetment to suicide following the death of actress Jiah Khan, leading to legal proceedings that lasted for 14 years. The actor was eventually acquitted by the court. His latest statement comes amid renewed discussions surrounding the case, with Sooraj asserting that the judicial process has already addressed the matter and urging media organizations to report the facts accurately.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi reflects on social media pressure: “There are so many actors who do not have social media, and I am so jealous of them”

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