The makers of the upcoming supernatural thriller Nikita Roy, starring Sonakshi Sinha, have officially announced a change in the film’s release date. Originally slated to hit cinemas on 27th of June, the film will now release on 18th July 2025.

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy gets new release date; now arriving on July 18

The producers released an official statement, “Hi guys! We have found ourselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens. With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July, so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far but you’ll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, 18th July will be worth the wait! See you in theatres!”

A supernatural thriller that’s already creating buzz, Nikita Roy follows a gripping and mysterious narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With high anticipation and strong audience interest already building through the film’s trailer and music, Nikita Roy is expected to be one of the most exciting genre releases of the year. Directed by Kussh Sinha, Nikita Roy stars Sonakshi Sinha, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar amongst others.

Produced under the banner of Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and Nikita Pai Films Ltd., with a release by Baweja Studios in association with Bliss Entertainment, Movies PTE Limited, and Karmic Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (@nvbfentertainment)

Written by acclaimed thriller specialist Pavan Kirpalani. The production is spearheaded by Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, Kinjal Ashok Ghone, and Kratos Entertainment, with co-producers Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, Chintan Dave, and Prem Raj Joshi lending their support.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy postponed; Shatrughan Sinha says, “It is better to wait than to be suffocated by the traffic”

More Pages: Nikita Roy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.