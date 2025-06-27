The Bollywood actor joins a global list of artists recognised for their contributions to cinema.

Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisation behind the Oscars. Known for his socially relevant and unconventional film choices, Khurrana’s work has consistently focused on breaking cinematic and societal stereotypes.

Ayushmann Khurrana gets invited to join The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The Academy has invited a diverse group of artists and industry professionals from across the globe this year, acknowledging their significant contributions to cinema. Khurrana joins an international list of invitees, including Gillian Anderson, Ariana Grande, Kamal Haasan, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, “We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Throughout his career, Khurrana has taken on films that explore subjects such as gender identity, body image, caste discrimination, and unconventional relationships, often sparking social conversations through mainstream cinema. His projects have been widely discussed for addressing issues that are often underrepresented in popular Indian films.

Khurrana’s work has also gained global attention. He has been recognised by TIME Magazine twice—first, in its TIME100 list of the World’s Most Influential People, and later, with the TIME100 Impact Award in 2023.

In addition to his acting career, Ayushmann serves as a UNICEF India National Ambassador, focusing on child rights and protection. His invitation to join The Academy is seen as another step in his growing international presence, aligning him with artists who have influenced the global film industry.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for one of the biggest and most anticipated releases Thama this Diwali, featuring him alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The supernatural horror comedy is an essential part of the Maddock world that compromises films like Stree and Bhediya.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Music Day by sharing his playlist of hidden gems; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.