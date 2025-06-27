Aamir Khan is the producer of Rajkumar Santoshi’s post-Partition Indo-Pak drama Lahore 1947. It has been pending release for a year now. The understanding between Khan and Santoshi was that Aamir would release Santoshi’s film after Sitaare Zameen Par.

Will Aamir Khan now release Rajkumar Santoshi’s Indo-Pak partition film Lahore 1947?

However now, with the drastically changed relations between the two countries, it is unlikely that Aamir will be able to keep his promise to Santoshi.

“This is not the right time to release a film named Lahore 1947 when restaurant and shop names with a Pakistani antecedent are being asked to change. Lahore 1947 would have to wait for release until the hostilities between the two countries simmer down,” said a source close to the project.

One suggestion to facilitate the film’s release is to change its title. But Santoshi is not willing to call his film anything but Lahore 1947.

Also Read: Aamir Khan hosts special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par for President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.