Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy postponed; Shatrughan Sinha says, “It is better to wait than to be suffocated by the traffic”

Kussh S Sinha’s Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy is not releasing tomorrow June 27 as per schedule. The producers have decided to postpone the release to July 18, keeping in mind the heavy traffic of movies this Friday. Not only the Kajol starrer horror Maa, but also Brad Pitt’s globally anticipated F1: The Movie and the multi-starrer Telugu mythological Kannappa are also releasing in theatres.

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Nikita Roy postponed; Shatrughan Sinha says, “It is better to wait than to be suffocated by the traffic”

Reacting to his son’s film being pushed forward Shatrughan Sinha said, “It is better to wait than to be suffocated by the traffic. Nikita Roy is not a big budgeted film. But it is big in emotions and drama. If I may say so myself, Kussh has made an interesting film with unexpected turns and twists. It should be given space to breathe.”

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha highlights why middle-class families are avoiding cinemas: “The theatre-going experience has become very expensive for a regular family”

More Pages: Nikita Roy Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.