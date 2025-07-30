Ahead of its release this weekend, Son of Sardaar 2 is navigating screen allocation negotiations, with PVRInox working to secure single screens and non-national multiplexes. A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama , "PVRInox is demanding all shows from exhibitors who own single and dual-screen properties. It's an unreasonable demand, and as the exhibitors have an option, they are caught in a fix at this point in time."

Son of Sardaar 2 explores new screen-sharing strategies amid competitive release week

An exhibitor on condition of anonymity shares, "PVRInox is an exhibitor and a distributor, and we can't bend to their demands of all 4 shows in a single screen, especially when Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narsimha are doing well." At the moment, PVRInox is working to secure most of the single screens in India, and the negotiations are on. "The issue will be resolved, but this time around, the odds are in favour of exhibitors and not the distributor. Son of Sardaar 2 might have to settle for show sharing in single screens. The times are changing, and today, a film is as good as the trailer."

