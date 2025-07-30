There is a strong buzz in the corridors of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry that the National film awards will be announced in the next 48 hours.

Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey to win National Awards this time?

According to the rumours, Vikrant Massey is the “sure-shot winner” for best actor for 12th Fail, while the likely winner for best actress is Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

The source informed, “Vikrant Massey’s performance in 12th Fail is getting him the National Award. It is final. For the National Award for Best actress, Rani Mukerji is a very strong contender. There are two actresses from the South also in the reckoning. But for best actor, it is Vikrant.”

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is also expected to win in several other categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

