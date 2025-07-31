The Saiyaara craze has taken the country by storm, catapulting Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to instant fame. During a recent conversation with Komal Nahta, director Mohit Suri shared that Ahaan was initially supposed to debut in a grand YRF project, but it was ultimately scrapped. He also mentioned spending four months working closely with Ahaan to help him look more mature on screen.

Mohit Suri reveals Ahaan Panday’s YRF debut was scrapped post-covid; says, “His pride and confidence were completely shattered”

Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan and Aneet each had distinct paths leading up to their debut. He said, “Ahaan has been doing acting workshops with YRF for the last seven years. Before COVID, Ahaan and YRF were planning a grand, larger-than-life film. But post-COVID, cinema changed, and the project was dropped. The same guy who was telling everyone about his big launch—his pride and confidence were completely shattered.”

He went on to say, “People began asking him, ‘Weren’t you supposed to be launched by YRF? What happened now?’ I just know that Aditya Chopra called him after COVID and told him, ‘My faith in you hasn't diminished, but I won’t mind if you start your career elsewhere.’ But Ahaan responded, ‘No, I’ll be launched by YRF only.’ Vo bach gaya. kyunki agar pehle launch hota toh bhut chota lagta. I spent four months with him to make him appear more mature.”

The romantic musical drama follows the journey of Krrish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a struggling musician in pursuit of fame and success. Along the way, he meets Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an aspiring journalist who later becomes his lyricist. As their relationship blossoms into love, they face several hurdles that put their connection and strength to the test. The film resonated deeply with audiences and has gone on to become the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema.

Also Read : Saiyaara Box Office: Mohit Suri directorial surpasses Pathaan, Kabir Singh, Sanju and Bajrangi Bhaijaan; breaks into Top 15 All-Time Highest Second Monday grossers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.