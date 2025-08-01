Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review: SON OF SARDAAR 2 suffers because of limited humour.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Review {2.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

SON OF SARDAAR 2 is the story of a man in an extraordinary situation. Jassi (Ajay Devgn) lives in Punjab with his mother (Dolly Ahluwalia). Jassi is married to Dimple (Neeru Bajwa) and she has shifted to the UK for work. After several attempts, Jassi finally gets the visa to the European country. He flies to London only to realise that Dimple wants a divorce from him along with alimony. Jassi is shattered and doesn't have the heart to tell the truth to his mother. Hence, he stays put in London. A local contact asks Jassi to hire a lawyer for the divorce case. Instead of a lawyer, Jassi meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur), a marriage performer of Pakistan origin, in a case of a mistaken identity. She invites him to stay with her and step daughter Saba (Roshni Walia), Mehwish (Kubbra Sait) and Gul (Deepak Dobriyal). Saba is in love with Gogi (Sahil Mehta), son of Raja (Ravi Kishan), a dangerous businessman. He is clear that he wants his son to marry in a hardcore Sardar family. This is when Rabia and others convince Jassi to pretend to be Saba's father. Moreover, Saba lies that Jassi is a Colonel in the Indian army! What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain's story is very promising. But Jagdeep Singh Sidhu and Mohit Jain's screenplay is the biggest culprit, as the humour quotient is extremely limited. Jagdeep Singh Sidhu's dialogues are fine but not consistently funny.

Vijay Kumar Arora's direction is okay. He handles a few scenes with panache like Jassi narrating scenes from the film BORDER [1997] and passing them off as his own experiences. Post-interval, the scene of the pole dancing is sure to raise laughs in cinemas. The madness that ensues in the finale keeps the interest going.

On the flipside, the first 30-40 minutes are very dull and one wonders where the film is headed. The story, moreover, is a bhel puri of comic capers like WELCOME, HOUSEFULL and even EK AUR EK GYARAH. The opium angle is bizarre and backfires. Also, the actions of character of Bantu Bhaiya (Sanjay Mishra) are weird, more so after his intention is known. But all these aspects would not have mattered much if the humour was in abundance, and sadly, that’s not the case.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review Performances:

Ajay Devgn puts in a sincere effort and plays the role with panache. Mrunal Thakur delivers a fine performance and has a lovely screen presence. Ravi Kishan is the best performer in the film. Deepak Dobriyal gets to play an entertaining part. Kubbra Sait is quite confident. Sharat Saxena (Raja’s father) has a late entry but makes his presence felt. Vindu Dara Singh (Titu) and the late Mukul Dev (Tony) are adorable. Roshni Walia is cute and makes her presence felt. Chunky Panday (Danish) and Sanjay Mishra fail to impress. Dolly Ahluwalia is dependable. Sahil Mehta is fair. The actors playing the English mother and Janet are funny.

Son Of Sardaar 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

The music is not upto the mark. The title track is mounted on a huge scale but doesn't have the same punch as the title song in SON OF SARDAAR [2012]. 'Pehla Tu Duja Tu' works because of its novel dance step but is forced. The same goes for 'Nazar Battu'. 'The Po Po Song' is disappointing.'Rabba Sanu' and 'Nachdi' fail to register.

Amar Mohile and Salil Amrute's background score is in sync with the film's mood. Aseem Bajaj's cinematography is grand and gives the film a rich look. Garima Mathur's production design is classy while Radhika Mehra's costumes are stylish. R P Yadav's action is minimal. Ninad Khanolkar's editing is passable.

Son Of Sardaar 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, SON OF SARDAAR 2 suffers because of limited humour. At the box office, it’ll face a tough time due to immense competition from new and holdover releases.