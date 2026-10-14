Reva, the certified natural diamond jewellery brand of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited, announced actor Sharvari as its brand ambassador. This is the first time Reva has partnered with a celebrity face, marking a milestone moment for the brand just months after its listing on the stock exchanges in March 2026, and as it embarks on its most ambitious expansion yet.

Sharvari named first-ever brand ambassador of Reva by PNGS

Sharvari is one of Hindi cinema’s most exciting young leads, with a growing body of work that spans diverse genres, from horror-comedy and action to romance. She made her big-screen debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 and has since been seen in Munjya, Maharaj, Vedaa, Main Vaapas Aaunga and YRF’s Alpha. She will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya, slated for release in November. Sharvari will be the face of Reva’s brand campaigns across print, digital, outdoor and in-store, beginning with the festive and wedding season.

Amit Modak, CEO, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Limited, said, "Reva is entering a defining phase. Since our listing, we have been expanding with clarity, opening exclusive stores, launching our online platform and preparing to take the brand into new cities, including key markets in North India. As we grow beyond our home ground, we need a face that resonates nationally while staying true to who we are. Sharvari does exactly that. Her appeal cuts across regions and age groups, and she will help us introduce Reva and the value of a certified natural diamond to many more customers across India."

Aditya Modak, Director, Reva by PNGS, said, "Our very first brand ambassador had to be someone who truly reflects the Reva woman, and Sharvari was a natural choice in every sense. She is rooted, she is real, and she has earned her place through her own effort, much like a natural diamond is shaped over time. Today's woman buys diamonds not only for weddings but for herself, for her milestones and for her every day. Sharvari embodies that confidence, and together we want to make natural diamonds a part of more women's stories."

Sharvari, Brand Ambassador, Reva, said, “Being the first face of Reva makes this association especially exciting for me. As a Maharashtrian, P. N. Gadgil & Sons is a name I’ve known and associated with trust and tradition for as long as I can remember. What drew me to Reva is how it brings natural diamonds into the everyday, with designs that feel modern while still holding on to the timelessness of the stone. I’m happy to be part of a brand that makes diamonds feel relevant to different moments in a woman’s life, from ordinary days to the most special occasions.”

The Sharvari partnership comes as Reva accelerates its retail and digital expansion. The brand currently operates 38 stores, comprising 5 exclusive brand outlets and 34 shop-in-shop counters within the P. N. Gadgil & Sons network, with a strong presence across Maharashtra and a growing footprint in Gujarat and Karnataka. Recent openings include exclusive stores at Amanora Mall, Pune (July 2026) and Nashik (September 2026).

Following its IPO in March 2026, Reva is on track to open around 15 new company-owned exclusive stores within 24 months of listing. The rollout will focus primarily on Tier 1 cities, with selective expansion into Tier 2 cities and metro markets across Maharashtra and key North India markets. In September 2026, Reva also launched its e-commerce platform, revadiamonds.com, bringing its collections to customers across the country. With a pan-India appeal, Sharvari will be central to introducing Reva to these new markets and a new generation of diamond buyers.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Taran Adarsh describes Alpha as “a beautiful body without a soul”; says ‘weak story’ let down Alia Bhatt And Sharvari starrer

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