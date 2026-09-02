Amazon MGM Studios and Drongo Films are preparing to release the trailer of Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming spy comedy Vibe. The trailer is expected to reveal more about the unusual mission involving two reluctant spies, played by Kunal Kemmu and Sparsh Shrivastava. The trailer arrives a few weeks after the film’s teaser generated interest around its quirky premise.

Sharmila Tagore to make special cameo in Son-in-Law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe

A special detail that viewers can look forward to is the appearance of Sharmila Tagore, who will reportedly make a cameo in the film. The appearance is particularly notable as Sharmila is Kunal Kemmu’s mother-in-law. Her cameo in Vibe will mark her first Hindi film appearance in three years, following her performance in Rahul V Chittella’s family drama Gulmohar, which premiered directly on JioHotstar.

Sharmila was last seen in Suman Ghosh’s Bengali psychological film Puratawn. With Vibe scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18, the film will also mark her first big-screen appearance in a Hindi film in 16 years. Her previous Hindi theatrical release was Danish Aslam’s 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad, in which she played the mother of Deepika Padukone’s character.

The project also marks Sharmila’s first collaboration with son-in-law Kunal Kemmu. Interestingly, she has shared the screen with her daughter Soha Ali Khan only once, in the 2009 English-language family drama Life Goes On. She also appeared alongside son Saif Ali Khan in Eklavya in 2007.

For Kunal, Vibe is another major step behind the camera following the success of his 2024 directorial debut Madgaon Express. Unlike that film, where he only appeared in a cameo, Vibe features him in the lead while also crediting him as its writer and director. The film additionally marks his debut as a producer alongside Chirag Nihalani under their banner Drongo Films.

The teaser introduced Preity Zinta as a government official who kidnaps two clueless friends and recruits them for a mission to save the nation. Kunal’s character, however, is reluctant to become a spy and even takes a humorous dig at Preity’s 1998 action thriller Soldier, starring Bobby Deol.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sharmila Tagore over ‘Vande Mataram’ remarks: “How can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice”

More Pages: Vibe Box Office Collection

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