Shah Rukh Khan will front Vi’s upcoming campaign, Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye, which accompanies the launch of the company’s new logo

Vodafone Idea has announced Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador as the telecom company unveiled a revamped brand identity, including a new logo that changes from “V!” to “Vi”. The company also launched a new campaign titled Vi badal raha hai... tayaar rahiye.

Shah Rukh Khan joins Vodafone Idea as brand ambassador, company unveils new ‘Vi’ logo

Khan, popularly known as SRK, will endorse the telecom service provider for the duration of the campaign, although the company has not specified how long the association will continue. The announcement comes as Vodafone Idea, backed by the Aditya Birla Group, works to strengthen its position in the competitive telecom market while seeking funding for its planned Rs 45,000 crores capital expenditure over the next three years.

Vodafone Idea CEO Abhijit Kishore said, “This is not simply a logo refresh, it is the first expression of the evolution we are bringing to the Vi Brand. It reflects our ambition for Vi and commitment to shaping what telecom can be – an experience that makes life more rewarding, and full of possibilities for our customers.”

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Kishore further outlined the company's plans for the coming weeks, saying, “Over the coming weeks, this evolution will come alive with strategic launches, new campaigns and a range of experiences that will shape how we engage with our customers. The new identity captures optimism—an optimism for everything that is possible today, more importantly for what we can bring to both; our retail customers and enterprises in the future as a tech co.”

The development comes amid Vodafone Idea's efforts to raise funds for network expansion. Business Standard had reported that the telecom operator was close to securing financing from State Bank of India, with its promoters backing guarantees for the proposed loans. The company raised Rs 6,400 crores through bank-funded and non-funded facilities in the quarter ended June, marking the first tranche of its planned ₹35,000 crore fundraising.

The funds are expected to support its 4G expansion and 5G rollout plans. Vodafone Idea also added 240,114 customers in July, its highest monthly addition in two years. This marked its fourth consecutive quarter of net customer additions since the beginning of FY27 and its sixth consecutive month of gains since February.

Customer additions form one of the three key pillars of Vodafone Idea's Vi 2.0 strategy, alongside double-digit revenue growth and a target to triple cash Ebitda over the next three years.

Aditya Birla Group chairman and Vodafone Idea non-executive chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has said the company had moved beyond its “most challenging years” with improved financial clarity, continued promoter support and renewed investment capacity following the resolution of the long-pending adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

“FY26 was a year of resolution. FY27 begins a period of execution,” Birla said in his address to shareholders in the annual report for FY26.

“The priorities ahead are clear: Execute the network investment programme, strengthen market competitiveness and translate a stronger balance sheet into sustained growth in customers and earnings," he had specified.

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