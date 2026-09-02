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Bollywood Hungama » News » Shah Rukh Khan joins Vodafone Idea as brand ambassador, company unveils new ‘Vi’ logo » Shah Rukh Khan joins Vodafone Idea as brand ambassador, company unveils new ‘Vi’ logo

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