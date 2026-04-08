Shah Rukh Khan has politely declined a cameo appearance in Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, as he is currently focusing entirely on his upcoming film King. For the unversed, the makers of Jailer 2 had approached Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo. While the actor was open to the idea initially, he eventually stepped away from the appearance due to scheduling priorities and his commitment to maintaining exclusivity around his look and presence in King.

Shah Rukh Khan declines cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 to focus on King? Here’s what we know!

A source quoted in a Pinkvilla report said, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s big-screen launch.”

The source further added that Shah Rukh Khan requested whether the release timeline of Jailer 2 could be aligned after King, as he wanted his on-screen appearance in the latter to remain exclusive. “He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before,” the source said.

The report also mentioned that Jailer 2 is currently being planned for an August release window, whereas King is scheduled to arrive in theatres in December 2026. Due to the difference in timelines, both sides reportedly decided to move ahead amicably without the cameo.

Despite stepping away from the appearance, Shah Rukh Khan is said to continue sharing a warm equation with Rajinikanth. According to the report, he personally spoke to the veteran actor and conveyed his admiration, while expressing interest in collaborating in the future under the right circumstances.

“The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future,” the source added.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan and also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The film is expected to release in theatres in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is reportedly nearing completion. Rajinikanth had earlier confirmed in April 2026 that the film is close to wrapping shoot and has entered its final phase of post-production. The makers are now said to be considering another major star for the cameo role originally offered to Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan treated daughter Suhana like a co-actor on King sets, reveals Saurabh Shukla

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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