Actor Ameesha Patel has responded strongly to comedian Zakir Khan’s remarks suggesting that Bollywood was “jealous” of the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, asserting that the industry has always celebrated major achievements rather than envied them.

Ameesha Patel slams Zakir Khan’s ‘Jealous Bollywood’ claim: ‘SRK, Salman, Sunny have given 25+ hits’

The controversy began after Zakir Khan, while hosting an awards event, joked that the film’s massive box office performance had unsettled sections of the industry. His comments quickly drew reactions online and within film circles. Reacting to the statement, Ameesha dismissed the notion of jealousy and called out what she described as unnecessary negativity. “Dude, stop spreading negativity! Film industry has valued and respected Dhurandhar,” she said, emphasising that the film has received widespread appreciation from peers.

DUDE-Stop spreading NEGATIVITY!film industry has valued n respected DHURANDHAR!Superstars like SRK,SALMAN,SUNNY , HRITHIK,AJAY et have given not just 1 but 25 plus mega hits n will continue to do so👍CHILL-GADAR bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge👍 pic.twitter.com/MqOD74LH83 — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) April 7, 2026

She further highlighted the long-standing legacy of Bollywood’s biggest stars to counter the claim. “Superstars like SRK, Salman, Sunny, Hrithik, Ajay have given not just one but 25-plus mega hits and will continue to do so,” Ameesha added, underscoring that success is not new to the industry. Referencing the sustained impact of past blockbusters, she remarked, “Gadar bahut saalon se sabne already machai hain aur aage bhi machaayenge,” reinforcing her point that multiple generations of actors have consistently delivered major hits.

Ameesha’s response comes amid ongoing discussions around Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has emerged as a significant box office success and sparked conversations about competition and recognition within Bollywood. While Zakir’s comments were intended as humour, they appear to have struck a chord, prompting industry figures to clarify their stance.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel faces non-bailable warrant over alleged breach of contract case; Gadar 2 actress REACTS!

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