In a landmark moment for one of the most anticipated cinematic collaborations, the makers of AA22 x A6 have officially unveiled the title of the film, Raaka, today at 11 AM, marking Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday with a powerful announcement.

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s next titled Raaka; makers hold back character reveal in new poster tease

Accompanying the title reveal is a striking title poster that offers a glimpse into the film’s world — dark, intense, and creature-like in its visual tonality. The imagery sets the stage for a larger-than-life narrative, hinting at a universe that is both formidable and deeply intriguing.

Positioned as a grand fantasy-action entertainer, Raaka is envisioned as a global cinematic spectacle, designed to resonate with audiences across markets. Backed by Sun Pictures and mounted on a massive scale, the film aims to blend scale, storytelling, and cutting-edge cinematic craft for an international audience.

Allu Arjun is set to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, marking a significant departure from his previous roles and showcasing him in a powerful, transformative light. Known for presenting his actors in a completely new dimension, filmmaker Atlee once again raises the bar — crafting what promises to be a defining role in the actor’s career.

Atlee, celebrated for creating expansive, larger-than-life cinematic worlds, brings his distinct vision to Raaka, building a universe that seamlessly blends fantasy, action, and emotion. The scale and ambition of the film reflect a storytelling approach that is rooted in Indian cinema while aiming to connect with a global audience.

Director Atlee says, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade. It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.”

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Sun Pictures says, "Raaka is a collaboration born of the highest ambitions in Indian cinema. Sun Pictures is privileged to bring together the singular storytelling of Atlee and the iconic stature of Allu Arjun in a project built for the world. We believe this will not only redefine the scale of what we create, but also affirm Indian cinema's rightful place in global entertainment."

This film marks a landmark collaboration between Sun Pictures, Icon Star Allu Arjun, and blockbuster filmmaker Atlee — bringing together three of Indian cinema’s most influential creative forces for a project designed for the international stage.

With the title now revealed, Raaka sets the tone for a cinematic spectacle that promises to be bold, immersive, and truly path-breaking on a global scale.

Also Read: Allu Arjun to unveil AA22xA6 title poster on birthday; Atlee directorial sparks massive buzz

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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