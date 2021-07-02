K-pop group SEVENTEEN dropped their much anticipated 8th mini-album 'Your Choice' with accompanying music video for the title track 'Ready To Love' on June 18. Their EP sold 21,900 units and topped Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. This marks the debut of the group on the Billboard 200 chart in the Top 20 ranking No. 15. The 13-member group has been awaiting to kick-start promotions in South Korea. As per the current update, the leader of the group S.Coups will be halting his promotional activities due to health reasons.

On July 1, Pledis Entertainment, SEVENTEEN's parent company, released a statement explaining S.Coups' health condition and that he is resting in order to recover well. "We would like to provide information on 8th mini-album activities of SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS. On Wednesday, June 30 while engaging in a scheduled event S.COUPS suffered a fall and hit his right shoulder on the ground, and received medical treatment," the statement read. "He sustained additional abrasions and cuts on his right forehead, ear, and chin, and was treated for those injuries. After a medical examination, physicians advised that while his daily activities will, fortunately, be unaffected, he should minimize moving his shoulder for a period of time. S.COUPS is currently resting and recovering to make sure that inflammation doesn’t develop at the site of his injury."

"As a result, S.COUPS will, unfortunately, be unable to take part in the 8th mini-album activities scheduled for this week, including SEVENTEEN's appearances on Mnet, KBS, and SBS music shows as well as the SEVENTEEN 8th Mini Album “Your Choice” fan sign event. We will closely monitor S.COUPS’s recovery and determine whether he will be able to take part in other activities without putting undue strain on himself. We would like to apologize to all fans who have eagerly waited for SEVENTEEN and we ask for your generous understanding. We will place our highest priority on treatment and recovery so that S.COUPS can return to you in full health," it read.

Right after their comeback, the parent company of the group Pledis Entertainment halted the promotions. According to their statement, one HYBE company staff and external staff tested positive for COVID-19 on June 18 and June 19. As a precautionary measure, the company decided to postpone the promotions and the 13 members of the group were in quarantine. Now, all members have tested negative for COVID-19, completed their quarantine period, and resumed the promotional activities from June 29.

Kicking off the celebration with US promotions, the self-producing group made their way to Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their foot-tapping number 'Ready To Love' on June 29.

Meanwhile, the group's members Hoshi, The8, and Wonwoo and Mingyu released their solo work earlier in April. The South Korean group dropped their third Japanese single titled 'Not Alone' or 'ひとりじゃない' (Hitorijanai). The single pre-released on the music platforms on April 15, 2021, and the music video released on April 18, 2021.

