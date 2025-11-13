Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are considered to be one of the most iconic director-actor Jodi of Indian Cinema. While the duo is gearing up for the release of Lahore: 1947, the release date of which will be decided by producer Aamir Khan soon, we have got an exclusive insight into another collaboration for the two.

SCOOP: Rajkumar Santoshi to direct Sunny Deol in Jaat 2; director paid whopping Rs. 15 cr. as fees

Reliable sources have confirmed that People's Media Factory and Mythri have signed Rajkumar Santoshi to direct the sequel to Jaat. "The producers of Jaat are all excited to spin the actioner into a franchise, and have the blessings of Sunny Deol, too, to do the same. As director Gopichand Maneni is busy with other commitments, they have roped in Rajkumar Santoshi to direct the action-packed entertainer. The producers and Sunny Deol are confident that Santoshi's involvement in the world of Jaat will raise the stakes even further," a source informed Bollywood Hungama

We hear, Rajkumar Santoshi has been paid a big sum to direct Jaat 2. "Rajkumar Santoshi has been paid a huge sum of Rs. 15 crores to direct the sequel to Jaat, and this happens to be his biggest pay cheque to date. The paperwork is expected to happen in a month."

If all goes well, Jaat 2 will go on floors in the second half of 2026, once Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's next, Lahore: 1947, releases on the big screen.

