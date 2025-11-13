Filmmaker Kanu Behl, whose much-discussed film Agra is finally set to release in theatres on November 14, has voiced his disappointment over the film being denied sufficient shows across multiplexes. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Titli director wrote, “Update on Agra, the film: We’re being denied shows because of the so-called ‘big blockbusters’ and because small films ‘don’t fit into’ multiplex chain programming. It’s up to you the audience now! Speak up and tag the chains. Say that you want to see the film!”

In a follow-up post, Behl further expressed concern about the diminishing space for unconventional cinema. He tweeted, “Spread the word. Or this will just go on and on. And the space for anything else other than mindless ‘infantilised cinema’ will disappear.”

Spread the word. Or this will just go on and on. And the space for anything else other than mindless ‘infantilised cinema’ will disappear. — Kanu Behl (@KanuBehl) November 13, 2025

When a user suggested exploring niche theatres for screening smaller films, Behl asserted that the issue was larger than that. “This is not about trying to find some tiny space, somewhere anymore. This is about reclaiming what we need. We HAVE to speak up. A film like this should get fair visibility,” he replied.

This is not about trying to find some tiny space, somewhere anymore. This is about reclaiming what we need. We HAVE to speak up. A film like this should get fair visibility. — Kanu Behl (@KanuBehl) November 13, 2025

Earlier today, Bollywood Hungama reported that Agra faced cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) before securing an ‘A’ certificate. The censor board reportedly asked the makers to replace a frontal nudity scene and delete two sexually explicit visuals from the film. Additionally, certain obscene words were replaced. Following these modifications, the film was cleared on May 17, 2024, with a final runtime of 115 minutes.

Agra marks the debut of Mohit Agarwal and features Rahul Roy, Priyanka Bose, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha, and Aanchal Goswami in key roles. The film tells the story of a sexually repressed young man navigating complex family dynamics in a cramped home in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

