Over the years, Danube Properties and Rizwan Sajan, the founder and chairman of Danube Group, have created a huge name for themselves with their projects in Dubai, UAE. After organizing a massive event earlier this year in January, Rizwan and the team at Danube are all set for another event which will be held tomorrow, Friday, November 14, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. While the invite to the January event informed the media that Kartik Aaryan would be present, the publicity team behind the November 14 event has chosen to withhold the name of the celeb who’ll grace the occasion. However, it has been said that it would be none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan who’ll be present along with Rizwan Sajan at the event tomorrow.

Is Shah Rukh Khan all set to unveil ‘SRK Tower’ at the Danube event in Mumbai on November 14?

The Danube Group have posted a series of videos on their social media handle in the last two days which has given enough hints about SRK’s association. The videos have used text like ‘The big reveal’, ‘Two stories of success that will change the skyline of Dubai’, ‘From nothing to everything…Two legends one legacy’, all of which point towards SRK. In one video, Punit Malhotra of I Hate Luv Storys (2010) fame can be seen as the director of the ad. He also indicates that he shot with a major star. Lastly, a video posted by the brand earlier in the day shows the actor but purposely blurs his face and identity. Yet despite the blurring, it strongly feels that the star in question is none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Fans in the comments have also begun speculating about it.

In one particular video, Rizwan Sajan reveals that he wanted a very powerful name for the association and that he could only think of one such man. The video also contains the text saying ‘A moment that will define the year’ and ‘A collaboration that the world will talk about’. And that’s not all. In the same video, Adel Sajan, managing director, Danube Group, confesses that “Nobody has dared to make a tower behind a celebrity’s name”. This has led to speculations that a building named ‘SRK Tower’ or something to that effect will be announced at the event tomorrow.

All eyes are now on tomorrow’s Danube event in Mumbai to see if the mystery finally lifts. Will Shah Rukh Khan indeed be unveiled as the face of this landmark collaboration and the rumored ‘SRK Tower’? If the hints are anything to go by, the reveal could turn out to be one of the most talked-about moments of the year.

