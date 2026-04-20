In an interesting business move, Ramesh Taurani of TIPS FILMS has tied up with the top 2 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - for the all India distribution of his upcoming comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Starring Varun Dhawan in lead with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is David Dhawan's 46th directorial, and is touted to be a mad-cap comedy.

SCOOP: PVRInox and Cinepolis partner with TIPS to distribute Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

A source shared with Bollywood Hungama, "Partnering with the national multiplex chains in a crowded release period is a masterstroke, as this gives the David Dhawan comedy an advantage of securing right showcasing at the high performing centers. Some of the key territories will see a release by these multiplexes, whereas the traditional markets will see a self-release from TIPS FILMS by tying up with the old school distributors."

The source also informs further that the multiplex chains secured the distribution for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai by promising a certain number of shows at their properties. "While some in the industry call distribution by exhibitors a classic case of conflict of interest, some call it the survival of the fittest model in the business. At the moment, this seems like a well thought of move by Ramesh Taurani to safeguard the release of the comic caper."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 22, 2026, and will see a box office clash with Chand Mera Dil. The two films cater to a different audience base, and the hope is to see two successful films on the Bakri Eid weekend.

Also Read: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First look: Varun Dhawan is caught in a double love twist with Pooja Hedge and Mrunal Thakur

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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