David Dhawan promises his return with a bang as makers drop the quirky teaser hinting at romance, confusion, and classic Bollywood chaos.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First look: Varun Dhawan is caught in a double love twist with Pooja Hedge and Mrunal Thakur

The much-anticipated first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has finally been unveiled on April 14, and it promises a full-blown dose of entertainment, romance, and signature comedy. Marking the return of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the film starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur seems to carry all the ingredients of a classic Bollywood crowd-pleaser.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First look: Varun Dhawan is caught in a double love twist with Pooja Hedge and Mrunal Thakur

Interestingly, this outing marks David Dhawan’s 46th directorial venture, and he reunites with producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Films to deliver what appears to be a high-energy entertainer packed with humour and drama. The first look opens on a quirky and unexpected note. Told from the perspective of two toddlers, the narrative device instantly adds intrigue and a playful tone, setting the stage for what follows.

As the teaser unfolds, it gradually introduces the film’s vibrant world and its lead characters— Varun Dhawan is seen as Jass, while Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde step into the roles of Bani and Preet, respectively. The teaser hints at a classic case of romantic chaos, with Varun’s character seemingly caught in a complicated love triangle. Adding to the intrigue, the toddler narration suggests a “double trouble” situation, implying dual identities or overlapping relationships, a trope often associated with David Dhawan’s brand of storytelling.

The visual tone of the first look is bright, colourful, and unapologetically larger-than-life, aligning perfectly with the filmmaker’s legacy of delivering mass entertainers. Complementing the visuals is the film’s pulsating title track, which hints at yet another chart-topping album—continuing the successful musical collaboration between David Dhawan and Tips.

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At a time when audiences are increasingly seeking light-hearted, escapist cinema, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai positions itself as a feel-good theatrical experience designed to bring back the joy of big-screen Bollywood.

Backed by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximillian Films (UK), the film is slated for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026. If the first look is anything to go by, this could well be one of the most entertaining releases of the summer.

Also Read: SCOOP: Makers of Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai plan to prepone release from June 12 to May 22

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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