In what is being described as one of Hindi cinema's most eagerly awaited announcements of the year, veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and Mahaveer Jain are set to reveal the title and release date of his upcoming film today a project that has been shrouded in deliberate, masterful secrecy for months.

Sooraj Barjatya & Mahaveer Jain to unveil title and release date of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari starrer

The film, produced jointly by Rajshri Productions the house that Barjatya built into a byword for wholesome Indian storytelling and Mahaveer Jain, is understood to be a sweeping family entertainer, a genre the director has elevated and made entirely his own across a career spanning three decades.

At the heart of this highly anticipated project is a headline-grabbing pairing, National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana alongside the fast-rising Sharvari, whose star trajectory has made her one of the most sought-after talents in contemporary Bollywood. Their combination has already ignited fervent speculation among fans and trade observers alike.

Perhaps equally thrilling for music lovers is the confirmation that the film's soundtrack will be crafted by Himesh Reshammiya a maestro whose melodic sensibilities and anthemic compositions have defined multiple eras of Bollywood music. A Barjatya film with a Reshammiya score promises an auditory experience as emotionally resonant as its narrative.

Sources close to the production reveal that the announcement has been planned with characteristic Rajshri grandeur a formal, considered reveal that reflects the studio's deep respect for its audience. The title, rumoured to be Yeh Prem Mol Liya, when disclosed, is expected to signal the film's emotional register and thematic landscape, hallmarks that Barjatya has never compromised on across films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Vivah, and most recently, Uunchai.

Industry insiders are closely watching what Barjatya does with Ayushmann Khurrana an actor celebrated for his ability to anchor films in authentic, relatable humanity and whether this collaboration marks a new creative chapter for both artist and auteur. Sharvari's inclusion further signals a contemporary energy being woven into the fabric of a tradition-rooted cinematic universe.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Himesh Reshammiya-Sooraj Barjatya join hands once again; ace music composer delivers 7 melodious songs for Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari starrer

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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