Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand's King is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. Made on a budget of Rs. 400 crores, the action packed entertainer rides on a solid ensemble cast comprising of Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi and many more. The film is scheduled for a grand release during the Christmas 2026 weekend, and the expectations are off the roof.

SCOOP: Pen Marudhar secures Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand’s King in a whopping Rs. 250 crore theatrical deal

In an interesting turn of events, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Pen Marudhar has acquired the all India distribution rights of King for a hefty sum of Rs. 250 crores. This marks one of the biggest theatrical deals of the year, and why not, it features the biggest superstar of India - Shah Rukh Khan in lead. "Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs. 250 crores. The distributor has a long standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more," a trade source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

King is seeing a release in the crowded Christmas 2026 window amogst the Hollywood biggies - Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3 and Jumanji. "Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in the month of December all across the country."

The scale of the KING deal reflects both renewed confidence in the theatrical ecosystem and Shah Rukh Khan’s sustained box office pull post his blockbuster resurgence. The domestic rights of KING saw aggressive bidding from multiple top-tier players, including A.A. Films, Jio Studios (Distribution), PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), and Dharma Productions (Distribution).

Also Read: Bollywood keeps hyping tomorrow, but one old Shah Rukh Khan romance still embarrasses the presenting

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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