Archana Puran Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Deepika Singh react to the comment on national television, as a clip from the game round goes viral online.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has landed in the middle of an online debate over a remark he made on the celebrity couple reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. The comment, about his marriage to Disha Parmar, was beeped out on the show, but the reactions around him and a viral clip have kept the internet talking.

Rahul Vaidya passes beeped remark about Disha Parmar on Pati Patni Aur Panga 2; leaves contestants shocked as fans call him out on Reddit

The show, hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, tests the marriage compatibility of celebrity couples through a series of games. In the round in question, Rahul, Vivek Dahiya and Parmeet Sethi were asked questions about their wives against a timer. Their wives, Disha Parmar, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Archana Puran Singh, sat opposite and used their husbands' nicknames as buzzers.

The hosts asked the men to name five things their wives used to do before marriage but no longer do. Disha buzzed first, and Rahul was asked to answer. His response was completely beeped, and the audio does not make clear what he said. It drew an immediate reaction from everyone present.

Archana Puran Singh could not hide her shock. Mangal Lakshmi actress Deepika Singh said, "Allowed nahi hai TV pe bolna" (You cannot say this on TV). Disha asked him to stop. "Arrey mat hi bolo kuch, galat hi bologe, aur kya. Abhi chup raho" (Don't say anything at all, you will say something wrong only. Please keep quiet), she said. The hosts and others in the room were also visibly embarrassed.



Co-contestant Arjun Bijlani reacted sharply, asking, "Phir bachhe kaise ho rahein hai" (how are you having kids then). When Rahul tried to defend himself, saying, "Logon ko meri personal life mein bahut interests hai" (People are very interested in my personal life), Arjun's wife Neha Swamy responded, "Tu hi toh bata raha hai" (You are only saying it out loud).

A video of the moment has gone viral on Reddit. Many viewers in the comments have called out Rahul, saying he disrespected his wife by making such a remark on national television. Neither Rahul nor Disha has commented publicly on the reaction.

Also Read: “Alia Bhatt is out there representing India”: Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni DEFEND actress amid Cannes 2026 backlash

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