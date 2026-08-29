Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is fully indulged in prep mode for his most ambitious project, Karna, bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. The film has been in development for the last 5 years, and the makers are finally set to roll with it in 2027. As revealed before, Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has come on board to play the titular role in this war epic based on the most conflicted character from The Mahabharata.

SCOOP: Before Karna with Salman Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Vikrant Massey in a Love Story

While the casting and pre-production work for Karna continues, with the intent of going on floors by August 2027, Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will be directing a quick 30-day film with Vikrant Massey before that. "Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has locked Vikrant Massey to play the lead in his next directorial, which is touted to be a small-town love story. It's a tale he has lived with for a while, and wants to take the audience on a romantic ride with Vikrant Massey," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source informs that while Mehra shoots for the love story, Excel Entertainment, along with the team of technicians, will continue to work on the pre-production of Karna. "Karna is an ambitious two-part film, whereas this one is a small story which he wants to tell before getting fully into the larger 5-year commitment," the source tells us further.

For those unaware, Salman Khan is locked to play Karna in the epic produced by Excel Entertainment, and is scheduled to kick off in August 2027.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 New Promo: Salman Khan introduces ‘Extra Jeevandaan’ twist for evicted contestants

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