The actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.

There have been reports suggesting that Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to be a part of filmmaker Arati Kadav’s upcoming film, which is being produced by Harman Baweja. However, the reports are not true.

Reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan doing Arati Kadav’s film produced by Harman Baweja are untrue: Source

Clarifying the speculation surrounding the project, a source stated, “The news of Kareena Kapoor being a part of Aarti Kadav’s film, produced by Harman Baweja, is untrue. Kareena is not associated with the project, and reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect. There is no confirmation of her involvement in the film.”

The clarification makes it clear that Kareena is not associated with Arati Kadav’s film at present. While reports had suggested that the actress would be part of the project, there is no confirmation of her involvement.

Arati Kadav, known for her last film Mrs., has several projects in her filmography as a filmmaker. Kareena Kapoor Khan, meanwhile, continues to have a busy professional schedule. She will next be seen in filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s keenly-awaited Daayra, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is set to release in theatres on September 18.

Also Read: Daayra trailer to be released on August 31; makers drop new poster featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran ahead of September release

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