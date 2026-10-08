The actor was to attend a GB Realty event at Taj Lands End in Bandra, but is said to have felt it was not the right time to take part.

Salman Khan has reportedly put a scheduled public appearance on hold following the sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar. The actor was expected to attend an event for GB Realty on 8 October at Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai. Reports now suggest that the event has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Salman Khan postpones Mumbai event after the death of Khamoshi co-star Nana Patekar: Report

The event was pulled off mainly because Nana Patekar held immense respect and affection by his colleagues across the industry, and Salman is said to have shared a good relationship with him. We hear that the actor felt this was not the right time to participate in a public event and decided to delay it. A fresh date has not been announced, and neither Salman nor the organisers have issued a formal statement on the matter.

The two actors shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi The Musical. In the film, Salman played the love interest of Manisha Koirala, who portrayed an aspiring singer born to mute and deaf parents. Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas played the parents. The film remains one of the more fondly remembered titles in the careers of its cast, and Patekar's performance as a father who communicates without words was among its defining elements.

Several other celebrities have expressed their grief at Patekar's passing, with many posting heartfelt notes on social media to remember the actor.

Patekar, a Padma Shri recipient, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, 8 October 2026, at the age of 75, after a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news.

The Maharashtra government has announced that Patekar will be accorded a state funeral with full state honours, in recognition of his cinematic legacy and his social welfare work through the Naam Foundation. His mortal remains were brought from Goa to Pune so that family, dignitaries, colleagues from Hindi and Marathi cinema, and admirers can pay their last respects. The last rites took place on the premises of his farmhouse in Donje, on the outskirts of Pune, on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read: Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 AM saying he was unwell, reveals doctor; adds actor was “brought dead” to hospital

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