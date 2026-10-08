Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 AM saying he was unwell, reveals doctor; adds actor was “brought dead” to hospital

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, has now shared details of the actor’s final hours, revealing that the actor was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive state and could not be revived despite prolonged resuscitation efforts.

Nana Patekar messaged friend at 2:30 AM saying he was unwell, reveals doctor; adds actor was “brought dead” to hospital

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Salkar said, “Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved.”

Nana Patekar had messaged friend around 2:30 AM

According to Dr. Salkar, Nana Patekar had reportedly messaged a friend around 2:30 AM saying that he was not feeling well. However, as it was nighttime, the friend did not see the message immediately.

The friend later called Nana and went to his residence at around 4 AM. By then, the actor was reportedly sweating and his condition was deteriorating.

“As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all,” Dr. Salkar told ANI.

The people present at the residence then began taking primary measures before arranging medical assistance. Dr. Salkar said Nana was gradually becoming unconscious, following which his caretaker was sent to the hospital to seek help.

Emergency team attempted resuscitation

Dr. Salkar said the hospital’s emergency response team went to Nana Patekar’s residence and began cardiac massage as he was completely unresponsive.

“He was slowly becoming unconscious. So they sent his caretaker to the hospital. He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive,” he said.

The actor was subsequently shifted to Manipal Hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 AM. Doctors continued their efforts to revive him, but he could not be saved.

“We also tried our best, but he was brought dead,” Dr. Salkar said.

Body taken for post-mortem

Following Nana Patekar’s death, a police case was filed as the matter falls under a medico-legal case (MLC). Dr. Salkar also confirmed that the actor’s body has been taken to Goa Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

“Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem,” he said.

According to the doctor, Nana’s family members were not present at the time. His friends and a caretaker were with him.

“His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker,” Dr. Salkar added.

Nana Patekar was 75. He began his film career with Gaman in 1978 and went on to establish himself as one of Indian cinema’s most acclaimed actors, with notable performances in Salaam Bombay!, Parinda, Prahaar, Welcome, Ab Tak Chhappan, Natsamrat and Housefull 5.

His most recent release was Subedaar, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2026 and featured Nana in a cameo as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare. His last substantial theatrical role was in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’Romeo, released in February 2026, where he played Mumbai Intelligence Bureau chief Ismail Khan opposite Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Sunny Deol remembers their “very special bond” in emotional note

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