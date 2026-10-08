The property recorded an appreciation of around 88%, with the transaction registered on September 24, 2026.

Gauahar Khan has sold her duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Versova for Rs 6.01 crores, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Khan had purchased the property in November 2014 for Rs 3.2 crores, indicating an appreciation of around 88% over nearly 12 years.

Gauahar Khan sells Versova duplex for Rs 6.01 crores, bought it for Rs 3.2 crores in 2014

The property transaction was registered on September 24, 2026. The apartment is located in Versova Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society Ltd., situated in S.V.P. Nagar, Versova, Andheri West. The duplex occupies two floors of the building and is positioned on a higher floor.

As per the registration documents, the property has a super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft (217.47 sq m), while its built-up area measures 1,872 sq ft (173.98 sq m). The documents do not mention any car parking being included in the transaction.

The duplex was sold for a consideration value of Rs 6.01 crores, with the purchasers paying Rs 36.06 lakhs as stamp duty. Khan had acquired the apartment for Rs 3.2 crores in November 2014. This means the recorded consideration value increased by Rs 2.81 crores during the period, translating into an appreciation of nearly 88% on the original purchase price.

Based on the latest consideration value and the built-up area of 1,872 sq ft, the transaction works out to approximately Rs 32,100 per sq ft. Calculated against the super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft, the rate comes to around Rs 25,700 per sq ft. These figures are based on the consideration value mentioned in the registration document.

Versova and neighbouring Mumbai areas such as Juhu, Lokhandwala and Bandra have also witnessed several property deals involving film and television personalities in recent years. In June 2024, Ronit Roy and his wife Neelam Roy purchased a 4,258 sq ft apartment in Lodha Versova for Rs 18.94 crores, with four car parking spaces included in the transaction.

Randeep Hooda also purchased a 1,530 sq ft apartment in Bianca CHS, Versova, for Rs 5.63 crores, according to property registration documents reviewed by HT. The transaction was reported in June 2025.

More recently, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with family members, purchased multiple apartments in Godrej Skyshore, Versova, for more than Rs 43 crores in July 2026.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Aasif Khan’s “small thinking and really silly behaviour” as he says “Mooch is a man’s identity”

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