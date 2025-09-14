Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj team up for O’ Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, set to release on February 14, 2026.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced the title of his upcoming film, O’ Romeo. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles, the film is slated to release in theatres on February 13, 2026, which is the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj team up for O’ Romeo starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, set to release on Valentine’s Day weekend 2026

The announcement has created considerable buzz, not just for its lead pair but also for bringing together producer Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Nadiadwala is known for his commercial successes, while Bhardwaj has built a reputation for his distinctive storytelling and cinematic approach. Their collaboration on O’ Romeo is expected to offer a mix of mainstream appeal and creative depth.

Billed as an action thriller, the film will feature Shahid Kapoor in a strong, intense role. Known for taking on varied characters, Kapoor is expected to bring a new dimension to the part. Starring opposite him, Triptii Dimri will play a key role that adds both presence and depth to the story.

The cast also includes veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his strong screen presence. His addition is expected to bring more depth to the performances and character interactions.

Filmed across scenic locations, O’ Romeo aims to combine striking visuals with an engaging storyline. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated for release in 2026 and is among the banner’s major projects.

With its ensemble cast, scenic backdrops, and the collaboration of Sajid Nadiadwala and Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo is scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

