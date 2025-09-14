Ending 2025 on a grand romantic note, Bollywood’s most loved stars, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, come together on-screen once again, this time as Ray and Rumi in Sameer Vidwans’s Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The much-anticipated rom-com is all set to hit theatres on 31st December 2025.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri to release on December 31, 2025

At the heart of this love story is India’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as Ray, bringing his signature charm, magic and depth that have cemented his reputation as one of the current generation’s most versatile and desirable actors. Opposite him, Ananya Panday steps into the role of Rumi, continuing her upward trajectory with a performance that blends vulnerability, freshness, and a modern-day take on romance. Their chemistry, already glimpsed in early looks, has sparked widespread buzz, making their collaboration one of the most anticipated of 2025.

The film is helmed by National Award-winner Sameer Vidwans, whose knack for heartfelt storytelling promises to deliver an unforgettable love story that is both visually stunning and emotionally rich.

Dharma Productions & Namah Pictures present Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora and Bhumika Tewari. Watch Ray and Rumi’s love story unfold on the big screen on December 31! With its release on New Year’s Eve, this family entertainer to end 2025 on a banging and heartwarming note and welcome 2026 with love.

